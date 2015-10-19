(Adds comment from UBS)
By Nate Raymond
Oct 19 UBS AG has agreed to pay
$17.5 million to resolve charges stemming from the role two of
its advisory firms played in allegedly failing to disclose a
change in investment strategy by a fund focused on distressed
debt, U.S. regulators said on Monday.
The settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission stemmed from a change in investment strategy at UBS
Willow Fund LLC, a closed-end fund the UBS units advised, amid
the 2008 financial crisis.
Rather than investing in distressed debt on the theory it
would increase in value in 2008, UBS Willow Fund shifted to
credit default swaps, betting credit market conditions would
deteriorate, the SEC said.
The fund was advised by UBS Willow Management, a
joint-venture between UBS Fund Advisor and Bond Street Capital,
a hedge fund the SEC says is no longer in business.
The shift to investing in credit default swaps was not
adequately disclosed to investors, the SEC said, despite its
holdings in the swaps rising from less than 2.6 percent of the
fund's value in 2008 to 25 percent in March 2009.
The change ultimately resulted in significant losses as
credit markets improved beginning in April 2009, leading to the
fund's liquidation in 2012, the SEC said.
The SEC said UBS Willow Management negligently violated
antifraud provisions of federal securities laws and UBS Fund
Advisor failed to supervise the fund.
Without admitting or denying responsibility, they agreed to
pay $17.5 million, of which $13 million will go to affected
investors, the SEC said.
UBS in a statement said it was pleased to resolve the
matter.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Chris Reese)