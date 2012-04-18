NEW YORK, April 18 UBS AG's co-head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions, Ehren Stenzler, resigned from the Swiss bank on Wednesday, according to a source close to the matter.

Stenzler's departure comes a day after the resignation of the bank's head of Americas investment banking, Aryeh Bourkoff, to whom Stenzler reported.

The two are likely to work together on future ventures, said the source.

Last June, Stenzler, a 10-year UBS veteran, was promoted to joint deputy head with Marc-Anthony Hourihan. Stenzler formerly led the technology, media and telecommunications M&A team.

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni, additional reporting by Mike Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)