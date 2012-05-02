ZURICH May 3 Top managers at UBS
could be in line for the same kind of shareholder mauling over
pay handed out to peers at Credit Suisse and Barclays
.
Swiss shareholder groups Ethos and Actares are urging
investors at Thursday's annual general meeting to vote down what
they see as excessive pay packages, including that of former
Bundesbank head and incoming chairman Axel Weber.
Such a stark rejection by a large group would be a relative
novelty in Switzerland where vocal criticism of companies more
commonly comes from small retail shareholders.
Evidence of recovery at UBS's flagship private bank and 4
percent rise in the stock price may stave off some shareholder
anger.
But Ethos, influential because it makes recommendations for
Swiss pension funds, is particularly incensed over Weber's deal,
which includes a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.40 million)
signing-on bonus.
"The Ethos Foundation urges shareholders to exercise their
voting rights at the May 3 shareholder meeting in order to send
a signal to the board of directors regarding the remuneration
system and the inadequate system of internal control," the group
said in a statement.
Weber is set to become chairman ahead of schedule when
Kaspar Villiger steps down a year earlier than planned following
a $2 billion rogue trading scandal, another issue likely to be
raked over shareholders.
PEER PRESSURE
Nearly one third of Credit Suisse investors opposed the
bank's pay levels last week, while 26.9 percent voted against
salaries for top executives at Barclays.
The Barclays and Credit Suisse meetings highlighted the
level of shareholder and public frustration at high pay levels
they see as out of kilter with a global downturn.
In Switzerland, where UBS's 2008 bailout by the Swiss
government is still fresh in taxpayers' minds, concern runs high
that past mistakes are not repeated.
UBS, which ended 2011 with roughly 200 more employees on
the year, slashed its bonus pool by 40 percent to 2.57 billion
Swiss francs. Investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter agreed
to forgo his 2011 bonus after the trading scandal. As a result,
UBS does not have to reveal Kengeter's pay.
But shareholders may bring up the hiring of Andrea Orcel,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top European dealmaker
who reportedly earned $34 million at that bank at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008.
Orcel will co-run UBS's investment bank with Kengeter. The
details of Orcel's pay package with UBS are not public
knowledge.
With 9.2 million Swiss francs, U.S.-based brokerage head
Robert McCann is UBS's top earner, beating out Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti, who earned 6.4 million.
That compares with Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan, who saw
his pay more than halved to 5.8 million francs amid a 41 percent
tumble in the bank's stock.
($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs)
