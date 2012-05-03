(Adds shareholder, UBS comment; rewrites throughout.)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH May 3 UBS became the latest
bank to face the anger of its shareholders over executive pay on
Thursday, as investors queued up to voice their complaints in a
packed meeting that echoed recent protests at Credit Suisse and
Barclays.
"Big banker pay hasn't been tamed at all. It's as though UBS
hasn't learned any lessons at all from the past crises,"
Brigitta Moser-Harder, a small investor, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the meeting attended by around 3,400 shareholders.
Moser-Harder was among more than two dozen shareholders
signed up to address the meeting and said she would vote against
UBS's pay plan, which the bank will put to a non-binding
shareholder vote.
Anger is rife in the population at large over multi-billion
dollar pay deals in an industry whose excesses were at the
centre of the recent global economic downturn, and now
shareholders are also becoming more vociferous.
Last week, nearly one third of Credit Suisse
investors opposed the bank's pay levels, while 26.9 percent
voted against salaries for top executives at Barclays.
Swiss shareholder groups Ethos and Actares are urging
investors to vote down what they see as excessive pay packages
at UBS, including that of former Bundesbank head and incoming
chairman Axel Weber.
A rebellion by a large group would be a relative novelty in
Switzerland where vocal criticism of companies more commonly
comes from small retail shareholders.
SENDING A SIGNAL
Evidence of recovery at UBS's flagship private bank and 4
percent rise in the stock price on Wednesday may stave off some
shareholder anger.
But Ethos, influential because it makes recommendations for
Swiss pension funds, is particularly incensed over Weber's deal,
which includes a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.40 million)
signing-on bonus.
"The Ethos Foundation urges shareholders to exercise their
voting rights at the May 3 shareholder meeting in order to send
a signal to the board of directors regarding the remuneration
system and the inadequate system of internal control," it said.
Weber is set to become chairman ahead of schedule when
Kaspar Villiger steps down a year earlier than planned following
a rogue trading scandal, another issue likely to be raked over
by shareholders.
UBS, which ended 2011 with roughly 200 more employees on the
year, cut its bonus pool by 40 percent to 2.57 billion Swiss
francs. Investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter agreed to
forgo his 2011 bonus after the trading scandal. As a result, UBS
does not have to reveal Kengeter's pay.
But shareholders may bring up the hiring of Andrea Orcel,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top European dealmaker
who reportedly earned $34 million at that bank at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008.
Orcel will co-run UBS's investment bank with Kengeter. The
details of Orcel's pay package with UBS are not public
knowledge.
With 9.2 million Swiss francs, U.S.-based brokerage head
Robert McCann is UBS's top earner, beating Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti, who earned 6.4 million.
That compares with Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan, who saw
his pay more than halved to 5.8 million francs amid a 41 percent
tumble in the bank's stock.
Neither Villiger nor Ermotti addressed criticism over pay in
their remarks to shareholders.
($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs)
(Editing by David Cowell and Mark Potter)