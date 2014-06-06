LONDON, June 6 Swiss bank UBS said it has hired former Credit Suisse banker Neil Carragher as vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the Americas.

Carragher specialises in advising banks and will join in the autumn, UBS said in a memo to staff.

He has 25 years' experience in the industry, most recently as vice chairman of financial institutions and co-head of financials in the Americas at Credit Suisse, specialising in banks coverage, the memo said.

Carragher had previously spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley , the memo added. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)