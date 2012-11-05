ZURICH Nov 5 UBS unveiled new leadership for its investment bank on Monday, following the announcement last week that the Swiss bank will wind down its fixed income business that include cuts of 15 percent of overall staff.

New investment bank unit head Andrea Orcel named the high-profile bankers who will report to him including Rajeev Misra, who will move from being fixed-income head to become head of financing solutions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Current investment banking department co-head Simon Warshaw will focus on initiatives to develop UBS's corporate client solutions business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)