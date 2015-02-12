Feb 12 UBS AG has avoided liability
for a former broker's alleged move to steer a Seattle-based
couple to buy into a now-defuct sawmill after an arbitration
panel found that the clients and their broker hid the investment
from the bank.
Donald and Eileen Bowman had sought more than $3 million in
damages from UBS Financial Services Inc for allegedly failing to
supervise the couple's now former broker, Ted Greene, according
to an arbitration decision posted on the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) website this week.
But the three FINRA arbitrators disagreed with the Bowmans,
ruling that the couple and Green had engaged in "deceptive
strategies" to conceal their investment activities involving the
sawmill from UBS, according to the Feb 9 ruling.
The case is an example of challenges firms can face when
brokers break industry rules by soliciting clients to buy
investments that the firms themselves do not offer. Some
investors try to recoup losses from such deals in arbitrations
against brokers' firms, alleging shoddy supervision.
The arbitrators found that UBS had a "robust compliance
program" aimed at avoiding such situations, known as "selling
away." But the couple made a big effort to conceal from the bank
their investment in the now defunct factory that sawed logs to
make boards in St. Helens, Oregon.
For example, they used accounts at other financial
institutions to process checks related to the mill, while paying
other bills through UBS. They also communicated with Greene
about the sawmill through a non-UBS email account he
established, the panel said.
Donald Bowman "acknowledged the long period of concealment"
after the extent of his losses had sunk in, the panel wrote."
Eileen Bowman declined comment for the couple, although the
couple's lawyer Steven Wilker expressed disappointment with the
ruling and said his clients disagreed with the arbitrators.
A UBS spokeswoman said the firm is pleased with the decision.
Greene, who could not be reached for comment, left UBS in
2011 and no longer works in the securities industry, according
to a regulatory document. He had a majority ownership stake in
the mill before joining UBS in 2011, according to the decision
and a regulatory filing.
UBS approved Greene's involvement in the lumber-cutting
plant when he joined the firm but prohibited him from involving
clients in the venture, according to the decision. Nonetheless,
Greene promoted the mill to the Bowmans after they became his
clients.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Christian Plumb)