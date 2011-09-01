(Corrects Branigan's role in UBS)

SINGAPORE Aug 31 UBS has hired several people in Asia for its private banking arm, including Alun Branigan, a former founding partner of emerging markets private equity firm Actis, as head of its corporate advisory group in Singapore.

"We have hired in excess of 100 new employees in July and August alone. Indeed, since the beginning of this year, more than 300 people have joined the business across the region," CEO of UBS Wealth Management Asia Kathryn Shih said in a note to staff seen by Reuters.

Branigan was previously head of his own consultancy business. Besides Actis, he had also been head of investment banking for Asia ex-Japan at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Other recent hires include Stephen Lam, who joined UBS as country team head for Taiwan from Citigroup , and David Hayward-Evans, who is head of philanthropy & values-based investing for Asia-Pacific.

Hayward-Evans was previously with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)