(Corrects Branigan's role in UBS)
SINGAPORE Aug 31 UBS has hired
several people in Asia for its private banking arm, including
Alun Branigan, a former founding partner of emerging markets
private equity firm Actis, as head of its corporate advisory
group in Singapore.
"We have hired in excess of 100 new employees in July and
August alone. Indeed, since the beginning of this year, more
than 300 people have joined the business across the region," CEO
of UBS Wealth Management Asia Kathryn Shih said in a note to
staff seen by Reuters.
Branigan was previously head of his own consultancy
business. Besides Actis, he had also been head of investment
banking for Asia ex-Japan at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.
Other recent hires include Stephen Lam, who joined UBS as
country team head for Taiwan from Citigroup , and David
Hayward-Evans, who is head of philanthropy & values-based
investing for Asia-Pacific.
Hayward-Evans was previously with the Global Fund to Fight
AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)