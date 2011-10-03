FRANKFURT Oct 3 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) executive Hugo Baenziger has no intention of leaving the German bank to move to UBS , he told Reuters on Monday.

"I am fully committed to Deutsche Bank and have no intention to leave," Baenziger, Deutsche's chief risk officer, said.

Swiss-born Baenziger has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the top job at UBS, vacated by Oswald Gruebel after it lost $2.3 billion in alleged rogue trading.

Sergio Ermotti is currently acting as interim chief executive and the bank has hired a search firm to find a permanent chief executive. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, writing by Victoria Bryan)