SYDNEY, April 23 Simon Weller, a senior oil and gas banker at the Australian unit of UBS, will leave the bank by the end of April, two sources with direct knowledge of the move said on Monday.

Weller, an executive director at UBS, has worked on several energy deals including the A$3.4 billion takeover of Arrow Energy by Shell and Petrochina in 2010, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Weller could not be reached for comment and it could not be immediately ascertained what his next move will be. He has previously worked with ABN Amro and JPMorgan

A UBS spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)