Sept 23 UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) named Ilene
Fowler and Michele Jones as global co-heads of energy lending,
based in Dallas.
Fowler and Jones had joined the firm in October 2009 from
Fortis Bank. The two will work closely with Tom Langford, the
global head of energy investment banking, and the global energy
investment banking group.
The appointments are part of UBS's efforts to bolster its
energy sector within the investment banking business.
UBS said on Friday that it has seen a significant increase
in revenue from its energy clients, as well as successful
referrals between the investment bank, wealth management and
global asset management.
Meanwhile, the board of UBS was meeting to weigh the future
of the investment bank. The Swiss bank has struggled amid many
crises over the past three years and is under pressure to
downsize or fence off risky trading activities and protect its
core business of managing private investors' wealth.
[ID:nL5E7KN1MR]
(Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)