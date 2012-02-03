UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss bank UBS proposed on Friday Beatrice Weder di Mauro and Isabelle Romy to its board to replace Kaspar Villiger and Bruno Gehrig at its annual general meeting.
Weder di Mauro has been a member of a member of the German government's panel of economic advisers since 2004 and was recently touted as a possible new Swiss National Bank board member.
Isabelle Romy is a partner at prominent Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft & Frey.
Former Northern Rock CFO Ann Godbehere is currently the only woman on UBS' 11 person board. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.