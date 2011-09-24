ZURICH, Sept 24 The board of UBS
accepted on Saturday the resignation of Chief
Executive Oswald Gruebel after the Swiss bank lost $2.3 billion
in alleged rogue trading and said it had appointed Sergio
Ermotti to replace him for now.
Ermotti, a 51 year-old from Switzerland's Italian-speaking
region of Ticino, joined UBS in April from UniCredit as
head of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Before joining UniCredit
in 2005, he worked at Merrill Lynch for 18 years.
The board said in a statement it had asked management to
accelerate an overhaul of the investment bank already under way
"concentrating on advisory, capital markets, and client flow and
solutions businesses".
UBS's board meeting, one of four regular meetings per year,
had originally been due to end on Friday ahead of the
UBS-sponsored Singapore Formula One motor racing Grand Prix on
Sunday, when executives will be trying to reassure big clients.
But deliberations continued on Saturday by conference call
after the board left Singapore on Friday with some members
headed back to Switzerland, sources told Reuters.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)