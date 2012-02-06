(Adds comments from broker's lawyer and Frances Curran, a
securities lawyer)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 6 A former broker of a UBS AG
unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he
received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than
terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an
arbitration panel.
Pericles Gregoriou, who worked at UBS Financial Services Inc
from 2007 to 2009, was found not liable for failing to repay
amounts he owed to UBS for a signing bonus, according to a
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ruling
dated Friday. UBS sought $1 million.
The case is a rare win for a broker trying to oppose the
return of unpaid bonus money, say lawyers.
Signing bonuses, often referred to as "employee forgivable
loans," are paid upfront and structured as loans forgiven over
time, usually a seven-year period. Brokers who leave the firm,
or whose employment is terminated before the loan is fully
forgiven, must return part of the payment.
"The vast majority of these cases are victories for the
firm," said Francis Curran, a securities lawyer at McCormick &
O'Brien LLP in New York. It is typically difficult for brokers
to defend against bonus repayment cases, unless they can
document specific instances of problems that affected their
business, he said.
UBS "lured" Gregoriou and a partner from Merrill Lynch in
2007, according to Paul Lieberman, a securities lawyer from
Stark & Stark in Lawrenceville, New Jersey who represented
Gregoriou. The team advised high net-worth and instituional
clients who invested through managed accounts, a type of
portfolio tailored to an investor's specific needs, according to
Lieberman.
A lack of support and other problems at UBS eventually led
to a split between Gregoriou and his partner, according to
Lieberman. Gregoriou lost about half of his accounts, said
Lieberman. Gregoriou is no longer working for a brokerage,
according to regulatory filings.
The FINRA panel denied a $3.24 million counterclaim that
Gregoriou filed against UBS and other individuals, according to
the ruling. He alleged that he was fraudulently induced to join
UBS, among other things, according to the ruling. The panel did
not provide reasons for its decisions, as is customary in FINRA
arbitration cases.
"UBS is disappointed in the panel's ruling on this matter
and intends to explore all available options," said UBS
spokeswoman Karina Byrne.
"Mr. Gregoriou was clearly obligated to repay his loan when
he voluntarily resigned and his counterclaims were wholly
without merit," she said.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang and
Steve Orlofsky)