BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
SAO PAULO Feb 25 Investors are eager to resume investment-banking deals in Brazil, especially share offerings, but caution over the government's commitment to control inflation is tempering enthusiasm, a senior executive at UBS AG's Brazilian securities unit said on Monday.
UBS's brokerage and investment banking unit in Brazil currently has at least three mandates to carry out initial public offerings, said the unit's chairman, Lywal Salles. Still, demand is holding off as investors remain cautious over the government's economic policy stance, he noted.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing