SAO PAULO Feb 25 Investors are eager to resume investment-banking deals in Brazil, especially share offerings, but caution over the government's commitment to control inflation is tempering enthusiasm, a senior executive at UBS AG's Brazilian securities unit said on Monday.

UBS's brokerage and investment banking unit in Brazil currently has at least three mandates to carry out initial public offerings, said the unit's chairman, Lywal Salles. Still, demand is holding off as investors remain cautious over the government's economic policy stance, he noted.