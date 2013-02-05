BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component of its $4.9 bln cash, stock offer
* Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component of its $4.9 billion cash and stock offer
ZURICH Feb 5 UBS AG : * Shares turn positive after initial fall following results, now up 1.4 percent
* Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component of its $4.9 billion cash and stock offer
March 10 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing