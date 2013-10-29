DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Oct 29 UBS AG : * Says commenced an internal review of foreign exchange business following
media report in June of irregularities in FX market * Is cooperating with authorities, is taking appropriate action with respect to
certain staff as a result of ongoing review
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
