LONDON Jan 9 UBS AG executives tell UK lawmakers: * Investment bank CEO orcel says bank believes everyone involved in libor

scandal has been appropriately dealt with * Investment bank CEO orcel says UBS at industry forefront for proportion of

pay that is deferred or can be clawed back * Compliance boss Williams says actions of former yen trader hayes were

"reprehensible" and "we are all disgusted by it" * Compliance boss Williams says there was no pay or bonus for hayes that could

be clawed back after he left bank