UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
LONDON Jan 10 Former UBS AG executives told a UK banking standards inquiry: * Ex-UBS investment bank boss johansson says libor scandal represented failure,
negligence by management * Ex-UBS CEO rohner says board was not negligent, management made mistakes
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares