Jan 11 UBS Group AG, Switzerland's
biggest bank, has lost two more blue-chip corporate broking
clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the situation.
British-based defense contractor BAE Systems Plc
and Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's largest maker of
artificial joints, have both dropped UBS as their corporate
broking adviser, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1xSdTSR)
Smith & Nephew selected Bank of America Merrill Lynch
as one of its corporate brokers along with JPMorgan
Cazenove which will remain as the other broker, the report said.
BAE replaced UBS with Morgan Stanley as its corporate
broking adviser, the report added.
UBS had last year been replaced with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch as one of the corporate advisers for Standard Chartered
Plc. [ID: nL6N0U72SS]
Corporate brokers act as a link between a listed company and
its investors and can be a way into more lucrative advisory
business, such as fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.
In November 2014, UBS had agreed to pay 774 million Swiss
francs ($803.07 million) to British and Swiss authorities and a
U.S. regulator to settle a probe into the attempted manipulation
of foreign exchange rates.
Representatives of BAE were not immediately available for
comment outside regular UK business hours.
Mathew Cole from STI Consulting, advisers to Smith & Nephew
and a spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)