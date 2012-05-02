May 2 UBS Wealth Management Americas posted
record first-quarter earnings Wednesday, fueled by increased
client trading and gains in securities sales.
An influx of brokers recruited from rivals also helped boost
the in-flows of client money.
Quarterly pretax earnings rose 76 percent to a record $209
million, compared with the year-ago period. UBS said revenue
rose 8 percent to $1.57 billion, powered by commissions,
management fees, gains from the firm's inventory of securities
and an increase in interest income.
The quarterly results revealed a rebound in the firm's ranks
of financial advisers, decimated after the financial crisis and
a series of legal and regulatory missteps. UBS said broker
headcount rose by 48 to 7,015 during the first quarter, the
firm's largest number of brokers since the end of 2009.
The U.S. brokerage arm of Swiss bank UBS AG said
the number of advisers has swelled by 204, or 3 percent, in the
past year on the back of recruiting and "historically low"
attrition. This hiring spree helped boost flows of new client
money in the quarter to $4.6 billion, more than doubling the
firm's fourth-quarter inflows.
UBS's in-flows exclude the reinvestment of interest and
dividends. Total client assets overall rose 4 percent to $851
billion from last year.
The results mark continued improvement in a business that
had been losing clients and billions of dollars of assets during
the financial crisis. The unit's latest report card still falls
short of the $1 billion-a-year pretax earnings target set by
unit Chief Executive Robert McCann.
UBS may be trying to recruit its way to growth, as it has in
the past. It is an expensive exercise that previously sapped the
unit's earnings. In the latest quarter, expenses at the unit
rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion, reflecting a 4 percent jump in
personnel spending.
UBS said commitments and advances linked to recruits surged
17 percent to $168 million from the prior year, while broker
compensation rose 6 percent to $579 million. Rival brokers such
as Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney do not disclose this level of recruiting
and compensation expense detail.
To offset these increases, UBS cut general and
administrative costs 5 percent. That helped UBS reduce overall
spending per dollar of revenue to 87 cents from 92 cents in the
year-ago period.
UBS noted a single client was responsible for the withdrawal
of $1 billion in assets during the quarter. A spokeswoman for
the bank declined to identify the client.
Average revenue across all UBS advisers rose 3 percent to
$897,000 from the fourth quarter, while client assets per
adviser climbed 6 percent to $115 million. Bank of America Corp
said its Merrill Lynch brokers on average generated $905,000 of
annualized revenue in the first quarter.
