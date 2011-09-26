* UBS Chairman and CEO says firm not for sale
* Brokers frustrated by latest round of bad news
* Grubel departure taken in stride by many advisers
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The top two UBS executives on
Monday told U.S. brokers that the sudden departure of group
chief executive Oswald Grubel will not lead to a sale of the
unit.
"Again: this business is not for sale," UBS Chairman
Kasper Villiger and interim CEO Sergio Ermotti said in an
internal memo to Wealth Management Americas employees.
Villiger and Ermotti also affirmed their support for the
unit's CEO, Robert McCann. The former Merrill Lynch executive
was hired two years ago to lead the U.S. unit's turnaround.
"UBS is committed to further developing our franchise in
this important wealth market under (McCann's) leadership,"
Villiger and Ermotti wrote, adding that a successful U.S.
wealth management business is "essential" to UBS' strategy of
operating as a global wealth manager.
Grubel's resignation is just the most recent bad news from
UBS AG UBSN.VX to contribute to an erosion of confidence
among the brokerage's clients and its financial advisers. The
statement from Villiger and Ermotti follows a long series of
investment bank losses and other embarrassing headlines that
raise questions about the Swiss bank's ability to manage
itself. For a related story see [nL5E7KQ3Q4].
Two weeks ago, UBS disclosed that a London trader allegedly
lost $2.3 billion on unauthorized transactions. The incident
undermined two years of efforts by Grubel, a veteran Credit
Suisse executive called out of retirement, to revive the bank
after it suffered massive losses before and during the
financial crisis. He also had to stem the damage from a tax
evasion scandal at the bank.
For advisers, the newest trading loss and Grubel's
departure are part of another embarrassing episode that they
now have to explain to clients.
"A lot of the advisers have been telling us that this
negative press was really hard to spin," recruiter Mindy
Diamond of Diamond Consultants of Chester, New Jersey. Diamond
has recruited UBS advisers to other firms. "There are a lot of
very frustrated UBS advisers."
One UBS adviser, who requested anonymity because he is not
authorized to speak to the press, said U.S. brokers are not
happy about being put on the defensive again.
"These scandals are a little annoying," the adviser said.
"Customers keep asking us, 'How does this affect you?'"
Recruiter Rick Peterson, of Rick Peterson & Associates in
Houston, said the news added to the sense of instability for
UBS America's brokers.
"Every time you hear, 'UBS loses a pile of money' or 'UBS
is in trouble with the U.S. government,' it means UBS is in
trouble with their clients," said Peterson, who has also
recruited UBS brokers. "It just compounds in their minds."
SALE TALK
The news also breathed new life into a perennial market
rumor that UBS would divest or spin-off its U.S. brokerage arm,
which is not as profitable as the bank's private banking
business.
McCann's broker-dealer unit pays advisers a percentage of
fees and commissions, which often results in higher payouts
than the salaries and bonuses received by private bankers. A
broker's clients also tend to be more loyal to the adviser than
to the firm.
Earlier this year, there were rumors that UBS was in talks
to sell the U.S. business to Wells Fargo & Co, the big U.S.
bank that has expressed interest in expanding its brokerage
arm. A few years ago, HSBC was the purported suitor. Wells,
HSBC and UBS declined to comment on the speculation at the
time.
Before he joined the firm, McCann himself had been said to
pursue a management-led spin off backed by private investors.
UBS shot down that rumor as "categorically untrue." But the
rumor circulated again after the most recent problems.
Research analyst Richard Bove of Rochdale Securities
contends UBS will keep the brokerage arm as it scrambles to get
through a difficult market environment.
"Given what UBS is required to do by the capital
regulations, they're going to keep this business," Bove said.
"The U.S. brokerage is not capital intensive and it throws off
cash."
Grubel had championed keeping the U.S. business, but now
that he is gone, the pro-divestiture forces at UBS may gain the
advantage.
Robert Mulholland, the No. 2 executive at UBS Wealth
Management Americas, told the firm's regional and branch
managers on a conference call Monday morning that the unit
would remain part of UBS.
"We are not for sale. It was the board's decision not to
sell, not just Ossie's," Mulholland told Wealth Management
Americas advisers, according to a UBS employee who listened to
the call. "What's the impact on WMA? In a word, nothing."
That is cold comfort, though, for veteran UBS advisers who
in the past four years have weathered credit losses and a
devastating scandal surrounding UBS private bankers helping
wealthy U.S. residents hide assets offshore and avoid taxes.
Nearly a third of the firm's top advisers bolted and its
client assets had plunged by about $119 billion in the year
before McCann arrived. Before the latest imbroglio, UBS had
reversed that trend and had been attracting assets and new
brokers.
Now the tough client conversations have returned.
"I had a client ask me, 'How can I trust you to manage my
money, if you can't manage yours," said a veteran UBS broker,
who asked not to be named. "There's a serious lack of
confidence in the firm. There's constant surprises."
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone and Ashley Lau, Editing by
Chelsea Emery)