By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Sept 26 UBS AG's UBSN.VXtop two
executives reassured the company's U.S. brokers and advisers on
Monday that the embattled Swiss banking giant has no plans to
sell UBS Wealth Management Americas.
"Again: this business is not for sale," UBS Chairman Kasper
Villiger and interim CEO Sergio Ermotti wrote in an internal
memo. Ermotti was installed as CEO over the weekend after the
sudden departure of group chief executive Oswald Gruebel, a
strong backer of the U.S. business.
Villiger and Ermotti also affirmed their support for the
Wealth Management Americas CEO Robert McCann, a former Merrill
Lynch executive hired two years ago to lead the U.S. unit's
turnaround.
"UBS is committed to further developing our franchise in
this important wealth market under Bob's leadership," Villiger
and Ermotti wrote. A successful U.S. wealth management business
is "essential" to the bank's strategy, they said.
Gruebel's resignation after a $2.3 billion trading loss
from an alleged rogue trader adds to a drumbeat of disturbing
headlines over the past three years that has undermined
confidence among U.S. clients and financial advisers, some
advisers and headhunters said.
The rogue trading incident uncovered by the bank two weeks
ago undermined two years of efforts by Gruebel, a former Credit
Suisse executive, to staunch billions of dollars of trading
losses that eroded confidence in the parent bank during the
2008 financial crisis. For a related story see [nL5E7KQ3Q4].
In the U.S., the latest scandal is putting brokers once
again on the defensive in fending off questions from wealthy
clients. UBS employed almost 6,900 financial advisers at the
end of the second quarter, less than half the total of industry
leader Morgan Stanley (MS.N).
"A lot of the advisers have been telling us that this
negative press was really hard to spin," said Mindy Diamond, a
headhunter at Diamond Consultants in Chester, New Jersey, who
has hired brokers away from UBS. "There are a lot of very
frustrated UBS advisers."
Rick Peterson, a recruiter in Houston who seeks to hire out
of UBS, said the sense of instability among the firm's advisers
is growing.
"Every time you hear, 'UBS loses a pile of money' or 'UBS
is in trouble with the U.S. government,' it means UBS is in
trouble with their clients," he said.
SALE TALK
The trading loss and Gruebel's departure also has breathed
new life into a long-standing rumor that UBS would divest or
spin off its U.S. brokerage arm, which is not as profitable as
the Swiss company's private banking businesses.
McCann's brokerage operation pays advisers a percentage of
fees and commissions, which often results in higher payouts
than the salaries and bonuses received by private bankers. A
broker's clients also can be more loyal to a broker than to the
parent bank, while private banking has the reverse dynamic.
UBS earlier this year was rumored to be talking about
selling the U.S. brokerage to Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) big U.S.
bank that has been expanding its brokerage arm. A few years
ago, HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) was the purported suitor.
Wells, HSBC and UBS declined at the times to comment on the
speculation.
Before he joined the firm, McCann himself was part of a
group that approached Gruebel to buy the U.S. operation, and
rumors of a management buyout has resurfaced recently. UBS said
the rumor was "categorically untrue."
Research analyst Richard Bove of Rochdale Securities said
UBS executives in Switzerland have good reason to hold onto the
U.S. business as they struggle to build capital and restructure
their investment bank.
"The U.S. brokerage is not capital intensive and it throws
off cash," Bove said.
UBS executives on Monday, nevertheless, took pains to
combat rumors within the bank that with Gruebel gone the
emphasis should turn to private banking.
Robert Mulholland, the No. 2 executive at UBS Wealth
Management Americas, reinforced Villiger and Ermotti's message
in a conference call with regional and branch managers Monday
morning.
"We are not for sale," he said, according to a UBS employee
who listened to the call. "It was the board's decision not to
sell, not just Ossie's."
The impact of Gruebel's departure, he added, is "in a word,
nothing."
However, some advisers indicated that the latest scandal
may be the last straw following a tax scandal in which UBS
reached a $780 million settlement with the U.S. government over
helping U.S. clients avoid paying almost $20 billion of taxes
by setting up offshore accounts. The bank also agreed to turn
over the name of 4,450 clients that U.S. officials suspect of
tax evasion.
In the year before McCann arrived near the end of 2009,
nearly a third of top advisers bolted and client assets
plunged by about $119 billion. McCann had been reversing that
trend prior to the latest trading scandal.
Now the tough conversations have returned.
"I had a client ask me, 'How can I trust you to manage my
money, if you can't manage yours," said a veteran UBS broker,
who asked not to be named. "There's a serious lack of
confidence in the firm. There's constant surprises."
