BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
(In second paragraph corrects position of Chandler)
* UBS hires team of six from Morgan Stanley
* Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage added two from Wells Fargo
NEW YORK, Aug 10 UBS Wealth Management Americas, on a recruiting spree this year, has added eight financial advisers who generated more than $7 million in revenue and oversaw nearly $800 million in assets.
The Swiss bank added a team of six Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Smith Barney brokers in Washington that generated $6 million of revenue in the past year: Frederick Schultz, Lloyd Seested, David Andreadis, Richard Haskin, Eric Teichberg and Karen Ben-Shlaush. The team joined UBS Private Wealth Management, a high net worth business led by Jason Chandler.
UBS UBSN.VXN (UBS.N) also hired two brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors in Denver, Dennis Dougherty and Bryan White, who generated $1.1 million in the past year. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr, Dave Zimmerman)
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)