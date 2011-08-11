(In second paragraph corrects position of Chandler)

* UBS hires team of six from Morgan Stanley

* Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage added two from Wells Fargo

NEW YORK, Aug 10 UBS Wealth Management Americas, on a recruiting spree this year, has added eight financial advisers who generated more than $7 million in revenue and oversaw nearly $800 million in assets.

The Swiss bank added a team of six Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Smith Barney brokers in Washington that generated $6 million of revenue in the past year: Frederick Schultz, Lloyd Seested, David Andreadis, Richard Haskin, Eric Teichberg and Karen Ben-Shlaush. The team joined UBS Private Wealth Management, a high net worth business led by Jason Chandler.

UBS UBSN.VXN (UBS.N) also hired two brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors in Denver, Dennis Dougherty and Bryan White, who generated $1.1 million in the past year. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr, Dave Zimmerman)