* UBS consolidates Canada team to focus on senior advisers

* Says layoffs not linked to global cost-cutting push

* Says still committed to Canadian market

TORONTO, Aug 30 UBS (UBS.N) UBSN.VX laid off three financial advisers and two associates at its Canadian wealth management operation as it seeks to focus on attracting more senior-level advisers to the unit, which serves high-net-worth clients.

The firm said on Tuesday the advisers let go were Michael Ralph, Paul de la Roche, and Aaron Martin.

The Swiss banking giant said earlier this month that it planned to cut 3,500 jobs globally to shave 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) off annual costs as it joins other investment banks in reversing the post-crisis hiring binge and preparing for a tough few years.

A spokeswoman for UBS said the Canadian cuts were not linked to the cost-cutting push.

"What we are doing is consolidating the current adviser team and retaining the senior advisers with the most experience," UBS spokeswoman Katrina Byrne said in an interview.

"This does not at all diminish our commitment to the Canadian market," she said, adding that UBS plans to add more senior-level advisers in Canada.

In May, UBS cut senior executives at its Canadian wealth management division as it merged the unit with its asset management division.

The cuts included the unit's chief executive, the managing director and head of Private Wealth Management Canada, and the executive director of corporate communications.

($1=0.82 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)