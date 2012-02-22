* Cool reception from big institutional investors
* Deterred by structure, price of $2 bln subordinated Tier 2
notes
* UBS says sees $5.5 bln in demand from other investors
By Katharina Bart and Helene Durand
ZURICH/LONDON, Feb 22 UBS might struggle
to attract big institutional investors for more loss-absorbing
bonds it wants to sell, after investors voiced distaste for the
structure and price of an initial $2 billion deal announced on
Wednesday.
UBS's new bonds are designed to help bolster the bank in
tough times by absorbing losses. Their value can be written down
if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio -- a measure of
financial strength -- falls below 5 percent or hits
non-viability.
The bank, which needs to raise a total of roughly $16
billion to meet new capital rules, said on Wednesday it is
weighing issues in other regions and currencies which are likely
to exceed $1 billion in size.
UBS attracted $5.5 billion of demand from investors, which
UBS said included private banks -- which traditionally means
wealthy clients -- long-only asset managers, hedge funds and
banks investing for their own portfolios, in Asia and Europe.
But they also drew sharp criticism from several potential
institutional buyers, who said similar issues from UBS and other
banks will be a tough sell.
The UBS issue is a closely-watched gauge of investor demand
for subordinated deals with permanent write-down features as
banks brace for tougher requirements on bank capital
instruments.
"It's clearly not an investor-friendly structure, there are
lots of embedded options by the issuer and the regulator, and
one is the non-viability option," said Philippe Kellerhals,
senior portfolio manager at London-based Cairn, an asset
management and advisory firm.
"Another is the Basel III capital trigger: when that
happens, investors in these notes get completely wiped out."
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's estimates banks will have
to raise about $1 trillion in capital to replace old hybrid
instruments which no longer qualify as loss-absorbing under the
Basel III reforms aimed at making banks more crisis-proof.
STRONG CAPITAL
Fixed-income specialists also criticised the pricing on the
UBS bonds, which offer lower yield than senior notes currently
on offer from Dutch cooperative Rabobank.
UBS maintained that is is happy with the issue's reception,
and that investors are "comforted" by the bank's Tier 1 capital
ratio of 14.1 percent under Basel 2.5, compared with the 5
percent trigger.
"The very competitive coupon of 7.25 percent for this
10-year benchmark size offering reflects UBS's strong capital,
liquidity, and funding position," UBS's financial head Tom
Naratil said. UBS's capital ratios are among the strongest of
European banks.
The UBS issue comes one year after Credit Suisse
issued 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.6 billion) in so-called
contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, to existing shareholders
and a further $2 billion of CoCos publicly. These bonds aim to
absorb losses by converting to equity under certain conditions.
These new types of loss-absorbing bonds are a response to
tough capital rules laid out by Swiss financial regulator FINMA
after the financial crisis.
Unlike Credit Suisse's bonds, UBS's will not convert to
shares if the trigger is hit, reflecting the bank's desire not
to dilute shareholders following repeated cash calls as it
struggled under the weight of more than $50 billion in
mortgage-writedowns during the subprime crisis.
UBS's 10-year notes sold last week would trigger at a 5
percent common equity ratio.
That means the bonds would be written down permanently if
the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5 percent or
if the bank is considered non-viable.
The Swiss regulator can trigger non-viability if it sees an
impending collapse or bankruptcy of the bank.
Ratings agency Fitch assigned the notes a BBB- rating.
During the financial crisis, UBS accepted a
government-backed rescue package in October 2008. Credit Suisse
did not take state aid and raised capital privately.
($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs)
