ZURICH Feb 22 UBS said it plans
to sell further loss-absorbing capital to meet tougher rules for
banks following a $2 billion Tier 2 note issue.
"Today's deal marks the beginning of an issuance program as
we build our loss-absorbing capital base to meet FINMA and the
Basel Committee requirements for systemically important banks
well in advance of the regulatory deadlines," the Swiss bank's
financial head Tom Naratil said on Wednesday.
UBS's 10-year notes pay a coupon of 7.25 percent, and the
loss absorption trigger is set at 5 percent common equity ratio.
They were placed with private and institutional investors in
Asia and Europe, UBS said.
UBS's issue comes one year after Credit Suisse
issued 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.59 billion)in so-called
contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, to existing investors.
Shortly after that, Credit Suisse issued $2 billion of CoCos
publicly.
($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)