NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - UBS has sold $1.53 billion of
separate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to Barclays and
Morgan Stanley, sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The sale comes a few weeks after Barclays and Deutsche Bank
won the hard-fought bidding for the two Max CRE CDOs totalling
US$7.5bn. Those CDOs were part of the Maiden Lane portfolio of
assets that the US government took over from AIG as part
of its 2008 bailout.
Barclays is heard to be looking at breaking up the
CDO and selling the underlying CMBS to investors. It is not
clear what Morgan Stanley plans to do with the CDO it
bought from UBS.
At least five major Wall Street banks were said to be
aggregating bids on behalf of UBS and some of them had
pitched a "re-pack" or "re-remic" of pieces of the three large
commercial real estate (CRE) CDOs.
The re-remic structure would allow for the creation of new
investment-grade bonds, which would expand the investor base
interested in the underlying commercial mortgage bonds.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Ciara Linnane)