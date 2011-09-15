Sep 15 (IFR) - UBS's CDS has staged an impressive recovery from its intra-day wide having spiked higher in early trading after the bank revealed that unauthorized trading has triggered losses of around USD2bn.

As of 08:30 GMT, according to Markit, the group's five-year senior protection had pulled back to 215bp, 5bp wider on the day having been as high as 230bp earlier today. This has still bucked the tightening trend amoung the broader financials however, that has pushed the iTraxx Senior Financials Index another 7bp tighter at 280bp today.

Meanwhile, UBS's senior euro cash curve is quoted around 10-15bp wider, according to Tradeweb, having lagged the recovery in CDS so far.

"The matter is still being investigated, but UBS's current estimate of the loss on the trades is in the range of USD2bn," the bank said in a brief statement just before the stock market opened.

UBS's stock was down around 6% a short time ago, although this is also off its weakest level having been down around 9% earlier in the session. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin, editing by Alex Chambers)