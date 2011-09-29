* UBS has hired search firm to look for permanent CEO
* UBS says board has not contacted any outside candidate
* Interim CEO Ermotti to hand over all private mandates
(Rewrites with UBS statement on hiring search firm)
ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX
(UBS.N) said on Thursday it had hired a search firm to find a
permanent chief executive, but the board had not contacted any
outside candidates.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment on industry speculation
that search firm Egon Zehnder International had been appointed.
Investment bankers have pointed to former JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N) executive Bill Winters and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
executive Hugo Baenziger as possible candidates for the job.
UBS had approached Winters about the role, the Wall Street
Journal reported earlier on Thursday.
Last week, UBS named Sergio Ermotti as its interim chief
executive following the departure of Oswald Gruebel. Gruebel
resigned after UBS' scandal-hit investment bank lost $2.3
billion in alleged rogue trading. [ID:L3E7KO02H]
Chairman Kaspar Villiger has said Ermotti -- already being
groomed as a possible successor since he joined UBS from
UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) in April -- was a strong candidate to
take over as CEO permanently.
Egon Zehnder International was not immediately available
for comment. Bill Winters declined to comment.
Separately, UBS said Ermotti would drop his business
responsibilities with other companies.
Switzerland's biggest bank in a statement rejected as
"damaging" and "untrue" media reports about Ermotti's private
board membership mandates, saying it had in fact approved them.
"In his new role as the CEO of UBS, which requires his full
attention, Sergio Ermotti will hand over all of his private
mandates in a quick but orderly manner," UBS said.
Several Swiss newspapers had reported in the past week on
Ermotti's business dealings apart from UBS.
UBS board accepted on Saturday the resignation of
German-born Gruebel, 67. It appointed Ermotti, who hails from
Switzerland's Italian-speaking region of Ticino, on an interim
basis.
Ermotti pursued various business interests in Lugano,
including as president of Lugano-based Darwin Airlines. He was
also a co-owner of a chain of luxury hotels.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; additional reporting by Steve
Slater in London; editing by Matthew Lewis, Andre Grenon and
Bernard Orr)