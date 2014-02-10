HONG KONG Feb 10 Swiss bank UBS AG
has put two bankers on leave as part of an internal
investigation into the hiring of a close relative connected to a
potential Chinese corporate client, IFR reported on Monday.
The move comes after U.S. federal officials launched a
separate probe into employment practices at JPMorgan Chase & Co
, reviewing the circumstances behind the U.S. bank's
hiring of well connected Chinese bankers. That investigation has
prompted investment banks across Greater China to look into the
roles of certain Chinese bankers.
Joseph Chee, head of capital market solutions at UBS, and
colleague Sharlyn Wu, were put on leave last week, IFR reported,
citing unnamed sources. IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, did
not identify Wu's current title.
The effective suspension of the two bankers comes after an
internal probe into the hiring of Joyce Wei, the daughter of the
chairman of Chinese industrial company, Tianhe Chemicals.
UBS declined to comment. Chee did not respond to a call to
his mobile phone. Wu did not respond to a call to her office.
Tianhe is pursuing a Hong Kong IPO later this year in a deal
that could raise as much as $1 billion. The IPO
plans came into focus last month after IFR reported that
JPMorgan dropped its pursuit of a role in the offering because
of its previous employment of Wei.
Hong Kong securities license filings show that a Jiao Wei
worked at JPMorgan from January 2012 to August 2013, and joined
UBS in October. Jiao is Joyce Wei's Chinese name, a person
familiar with the matter told IFR last month, affirming also
that she is the daughter of Tianhe's chairman.
IFR reported then that UBS was among the banks seeking a
mandate for the Tianhe IPO.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the
Department of Justice are investigating whether JPMorgan
violated bribery laws by improperly hiring the relatives of well
connected Chinese officials. That investigation is ongoing and
the bank has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to the
issue.
Separately, citing a confidential email, The New York Times
reported earlier on Monday that JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon was asked by China's top insurance regulator to hire a
family friend as a "favor".