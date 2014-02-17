HONG KONG Feb 17 UBS AG has agreed to buy a majority stake in China's Shanghai Pumin Futures Brokerage Co Ltd, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday.

UBS will inject 90 million yuan ($14.8 million) into the Chinese futures brokerage, giving the Swiss bank a 95.42 percent stake in Pumin Futures, the statement added.

The financial futures market in China was launched in April, 2010, which reached 141 trillion yuan ($23.24 trillion) in 2013, including the newly introduced treasury futures, the release added.

($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan)

