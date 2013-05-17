LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Why would a Swiss bank selling what
appears to be a vanilla Tier 2 CoCo bond need 13 lead managers?
Distribution? Sound advice from a wide range of industry
experts? Or could it just be a simple case of reciprocity?
The few banks that weren't on the USD1.5bn total loss bond
that priced on Wednesday think the latter.
"It's pretty clear why UBS has done this, and that's to work
their way onto deals," said one DCM banker.
"They certainly aren't using them as underwriters to
distribute bonds, but rather instead are giving other banks a
high profile on this trade so that UBS can go back to them later
to chase deals."
The Swiss bank, global co-ordinator on the transaction, also
hired Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske
Bank, HSBC, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, RBS, Santander and UniCredit.
BBVA, some said, could be a return favour, given that UBS
was a bookrunner on the Spanish bank's Additional Tier 1 bond
that was sold two weeks ago.
Similarly, Barclays has been the biggest CoCo issuer in the
past six months and recently received shareholder approval to
sell Additional Tier 1, while Lloyds and RBS are tipped to hit
the capital sector with CoCo deals later this year.
In what looks to be another red flag, Mizuho, a virtual
unknown in the European bank capital space, has now popped up on
this mandate.
The number of bookrunners has caught the eye of DCM bankers
who have contrasted it with the self-led Tier 2 bond from
Deutsche Bank currently in the market and this week's
subordinated sterling deal from UK insurer Liverpool Victoria,
which featured just two bookrunners - Barclays and HSBC.
A debut deal, the latter could well have justified a larger
bookrunner list. UBS, which has already tried and tested this
structure before, was hardly pushing the boundaries with its
CoCo.
Even BBVA, a Spanish bank which was first to test AT1, only
had four bookrunners.
Syndicate desks are now going through the lead manager list
with great interest, with some thinking about potential deals
that could be up for grabs in the capital, covered and senior
space.
"They've ticked all the boxes in that practically all of the
main European banks are bookrunners. It may not be all about
direct reciprocity in primary deals, but some of these banks may
be helping them in other ways."