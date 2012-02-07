BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - UBS plans to sell the first low trigger contingent capital (CoCo) trade from Switzerland as soon as next week having announced a series of investors roadshows in Asia and Europe to introduce the structure to investors.
The transaction will be a Tier 2 capital instrument and have a 10-year maturity. The bonds can be written down if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5%.
Credit Suisse priced the first contingent capital trade from Switzerland in February last year. However, while the Credit Suisse trade was a Tier 2, it was a high trigger contingent capital issue, which is more risky for investors.
The Credit Suisse bonds convert into equity if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.