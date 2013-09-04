FRANKFURT, Sept 4 UBS AG chairman Axel
Weber said the Swiss bank was focused on meeting new bank
safety rules rather than pursuing acquisitions, pouring cold
water on speculation that the lender is about to buy a stake in
Germany's Commerzbank.
"I know what you are alluding do, I can assure you that we
are focused on implementing our strategy and raising our capital
level," Weber said at an industry conference on Wednesday in
response to a question about whether UBS was interested in
buying Commerzbank.
Weber said that while acquisitions could not be completely
ruled out, "this is not an issue in the short term, or something
which is planned in a manner which would impact our process of
building up capital".
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Andreas Kroener and Jonathan
Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)