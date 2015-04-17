ZURICH, April 17 Swiss bank UBS is set
to add as many as 350 compliance staff in Nashville and Krakow
over the next two to three years, according to a memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
"We must also continue to focus on improving the
effectiveness of our processes and productivity across the
function," Zurich-based UBS wrote in a memo to staff detailing
its risk controls.
"In Compliance and Operational Risk Control alone, we
envisage the need to add 350 roles," the memo said.
A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the memo's contents,
which were first reported by Friday's edition of Swiss newspaper
Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)