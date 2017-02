LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - UBS has opened an order book for the first low-trigger contingent capital issue from Switzerland on Tuesday.

The bank's CFO indicated last week that UBS wanted to raise USD1bn from investors. Coupon guidance has been set at 7.5% area for the 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 capital security which will be a test of investors' appetite for contingent capital instruments that can be writen-down permanently. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)