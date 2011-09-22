(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 22 UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli faced a new fraud charge when he made a brief court
appearance in London on Thursday for a hearing over alleged
unauthorised trading which the Swiss bank has said cost it $2.3
billion.
Adoboli, already accused of fraud amounting to more than
$1.5 billion, has now also been charged with fraud dating
between October 2008 and December 2010, which prosecutors said
related to "reckless and inappropriate" trades.
Wearing a grey suit, the 31-year-old bowed to the public
gallery when he entered a packed courtroom at the City of London
magistrates court.
Adoboli acknowledged several acquaintances in the public
gallery and spoke in a confident voice to confirm his name and
address, but made no other statement.
Lawyer Patrick Gibbs said Adoboli was "sorry beyond words
for what had happened". He did not enter a plea and was remanded
in custody until a further hearing next month.
"He stands now appalled at the scale of the consequences of
his disastrous miscalculations," Gibbs said.
Adoboli, the British-educated son of a retired United
Nations official from Ghana, was arrested last week.
The case has prompted criticism of the bank's control
mechanism and its business model embracing wealth management and
investment banking.
