Sept 6 A U.S. regulator has sued UBS,
accusing the Swiss bank of violating federal and state laws
through misrepresentations in the sale of mortgage-backed
securities to two credit unions that later failed, according to
a court filing.
The two unions, U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and
Western Corporate Federal Credit Union (WesCorp), paid more than
$1.1 billion for the securities in 2006 and 2007, according to a
complaint filed by the regulator, National Credit Union
Administration (NCUA).
In the lawsuit filed in a Kansas court, NCUA said that at
the time of purchase, U.S. Central and WesCorp "were not aware
of the untrue statements or omissions of material facts" in the
offering documents of the residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS).
The misrepresentations in the offering documents had caused
US Central and WesCorp to believe the risk of loss was minimal,
when in fact the risk was substantial, NCUA said.
"The RMBS's substantial loss of market value has injured
U.S. Central, WesCorp and the NCUA Board," the regulator said in
the court papers. The agency has also asked the court for a jury
trial in the case.
UBS could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
NCUA has previously filed similar lawsuits against JP
Morgan Chase, Royal Bank of Scotland Group,
Goldman Sachs, and Wachovia, now a unit of Wells Fargo
.
NCUA has settled claims worth more than $170 million with
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC.
Corporate, or wholesale, credit unions provide services to
retail credit unions including lending, as well as check and
payment clearance services.
Wholesale credit unions have experienced more troubles than
their retail counterparts because they did not face the same
restrictions on permitted investments, leading to big losses
during the financial crisis.
The NCUA seized three large corporate credit unions in 2010
after seizing two in 2009. NCUA had said money recovered from
legal actions would further reduce the total losses resulting
from the failure of the five corporate credit unions.
The Case is National Credit Union Administration Board VS
UBS, Case No. 12-cv-02591, U.S. District Court, District of
Kansas.