* Fixed income unit to be separated, wound down - FT
* Cuts would follow more than 3,500 already announced - FT
* Banks continue to struggle with low revenue, high costs
By Jed Horowitz and Rick Rothacker
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Swiss bank UBS AG is
expected to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or 16 percent of its
workforce, as it contends with shrinking revenue and rising
capital requirements, a source familiar with the matter said, in
what would be one of the largest layoffs by a bank since the
financial crisis.
Switzerland's biggest bank is expected to make the cuts
across the firm globally, but the bulk of the losses are likely
to occur in its hard-hit trading and investment banking areas.
The cuts will accompany a restructuring that will lop off
much of UBS' massive fixed-income operations into a separate
unit to be wound down over time, according to the Financial
Times, which first reported the news.
That unit is expected to be led by Carsten Kengeter, a
co-head of the investment bank, the paper said.
Andrea Orcel, who joined from Bank of America this
year to work alongside Kengeter in restructuring the trading
activities, will run the equities, fixed income, foreign
exchange and advisory businesses that will remain active, the
paper said.
UBS pledged last year to cut more than 5 percent of its
workforce, or about 3,500 jobs. The new cuts are expected to
supplement that target, the paper said.
UBS, which has more than 60,000 employees, is likely to
provide details of the cutbacks when it reports its
third-quarter results on October 30, the source said.
The moves are being engineered by Sergio Ermotti, the
52-year-old chief executive who took the top job just 13 months
ago. The bank has been withdrawing from the riskier and more
capital-intensive parts of its business to meet tighter capital
rules and a dearth of deals affecting the securities industry
globally. It has said it will dedicate most of its resources to
its wealth management, private banking and asset management
businesses.
The expected cuts will add to the tens of thousands of jobs
the financial sector has shed globally since the crisis of 2008.
In the United States alone, financial companies have announced
plans to eliminate 28,000 jobs through the first nine months of
this year, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas. That compared with 54,000 job losses through the
first nine months of 2011.
"I think we are still in the early innings of this," said
Nancy Bush, a veteran bank analyst and contributing editor at
SNL Financial. "The whole structure of the financial services
industry has got to change. We are in the meat cleaver stage
right now."
BANKS RETRENCH
UBS is following on the heels of other financial companies
worldwide that have been retrenching, as they struggle to reduce
expenses amid a weak economy, new regulations and reduced
trading activity.
Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS' largest Swiss rival,
said this week that "repeated shocks" in the global economy has
led it to increase its cost-cutting efforts by 1 billion Swiss
francs ($1.1 billion) en route to reaching 4 billion francs of
expense savings by 2015.
Credit Suisse, which has cut about 7 percent of its
workforce since 2011, said more employees will lose their jobs
as a result of the new target.
UBS has had more than its share of crises in the past few
years, suffering billions of dollars in trading losses,
management mishaps and scandals since the financial crisis.
Ermotti replaced Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit Suisse
executive who was tasked with strengthening the bank's risk
controls following a $50 billion loss at the start of the crisis
and allegations of creating tax-avoidance schemes.
Those plans were shattered in September 2011, when a UBS
trader was arrested and later charged by London police for
allegedly hiding up to $2.3 billion of losses.
On Friday, the London-based trader, Kweku Adoboli, tearfully
said in court that his trading was intended to benefit the bank.