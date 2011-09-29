BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Sept 29 Steven Smith, who ran the global restructuring group at UBS AG UBSN.VX, left the investment bank this week, a UBS spokesperson said on Thursday.
The departure of Smith, who has been with UBS for about a decade, comes weeks after the embattled investment bank moved its restructuring group to its leveraged finance group headed by Brendan Connolly as part of a cost-cutting initiative.
Smith left the firm to pursue other career opportunities, a person familiar with the matter said. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday that Smith is in talks to join Los Angeles-based private equity firm Aurora Capital Group.
Smith once was in charge of UBS' entire group of restructuring, leveraged finance and financial sponsors practice, which were separated into three different divisions several years ago. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)