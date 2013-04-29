* UBS results due 0445 GMT, Lloyds 0600 GMT
* Restructuring, cost-cutting and capital key issues
* UBS Q1 profit seen down on year on investment bank retreat
* Deutsche Bank releases results early, alongside cashcall
By Katharina Bart and Edward Taylor
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, April 30 Switzerland's UBS
and Britain's Lloyds will on Tuesday show the
impact of cost-cutting and tougher regulations on operations and
capital strength, hours after rival Deutsche Bank announced a
shock cashcall.
Deutsche Bank had been due to release results on
Tuesday but released them 13 hours early after revealing it is
raising 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) from the sale of shares
to bolster its capital. It may raise a further 2 billion euros
from issuing subordinated capital instruments.
Deutsche has been under pressure for to bolster its balance
sheet and said its core capital ratio will rise to 9.5 percent,
from 8.8 percent at the end of March.
Tougher regulations are putting renewed scrutiny on the
health of all banks. Russia's VTB raised $3.3 billion
in a share sale on Monday, attracting a new class of sovereign
investor in the process.
UBS and Lloyds have higher capital ratios than most, but
Swiss and British regulators have taken a harder line than
elsewhere.
UBS is expected to post a sharp drop in first-quarter profit
after it cut 10,000 jobs in a partial retreat from investment
banking, notably in fixed income.
The Swiss bank is trying change a scandal-tainted image and
focus on private banking clients, or those with more than $1
million in assets to bank. It was fined $1.5 billion for the
manipulation of Libor and other benchmark interest rates in
December, the biggest fine yet handed out.
Investors are particularly keen to see how the bank is
exiting fixed-income positions, and want to gauge the private
bank's health.
"We believe the quarter will prove strong for the wealth and
asset management businesses and expect the company's
capitalization to be in line with guidance," Bank Vontobel
analyst Teresa Nielsen said.
Results from UBS's arch rival Credit Suisse last
week favoured investment banking over private banking, and
Credit Suisse stock has easily outperformed its rival this year.
UBS, the second-largest private bank after Bank of America
, is expected to report a first quarter net profit of 601
million Swiss francs ($638 million), down from 1.04 billion
francs a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank beat analysts' forecasts with a first-quarter
pretax profit of 2.4 billion euros, as aggressive cost cuts
outpaced a slight drop in revenues at the investment bank.
Lloyds, 39-percent owned by the state, last week saw a deal
to sell 630 branches fall through so the bank plans to float the
network if a new buyer does not emerge. It is incurring hefty
charges to separate it and also took a 250 million pound hit on
Monday to sell its Spanish retail banking business.
The moves are increasing Lloyds's focus on its core domestic
business, and analysts said it needs a recovery in the UK
economy to underpin a revival in its fortunes and make the sale
of the government's shares a more likely prospect.