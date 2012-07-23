July 23 A former branch manager for UBS AG's
financial services unit lost a gender discrimination
case against the company in which she sought as much as $14
million in damages, according to an arbitration ruling.
UBS Financial Services Inc was "not liable" to Linda Willis
Eydt, a former UBS executive director and branch manager, for
alleged violations of gender discrimination laws, including a
federal equal pay law, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
panel ruled. Arbitrators also rejected her claims that UBS made
false promises to entice her to join the company in April 2007,
according to the ruling dated July 19.
What's more, Willis Eydt must repay UBS about $271,400 that
it said she owed for advances on compensation and funds due
through a forgivable loan program.
FINRA's panel, as is customary, did not provide reasons for
its decision. W illis Eydt' s l awyers did not immediately return
phone calls requesting comment. A UBS spokeswoman said the
company was "pleased with the panel's findings."
Arbitration cases involving allegations of gender
discrimination are unusual, according to Brian Buckstein, an
employment lawyer in Wellington, Florida. While FINRA rules
require brokers and brokerage managers to arbitrate legal
disputes with their employers, an exception gives claimants an
option to file discrimination cases in court.
But it is difficult to win a discrimination case, whether
filed in a court or in FINRA's arbitration forum, Buckstein
said. That is because the person filing the case must prove the
discrimination was intentional, he said.
Willis Eydt, a Wall Street veteran, worked for UBS in
Atlanta between 2007 and 2009, according to her LinkedIn
profile. She was previously a senior managing director for Bear
Stearns & Co. Her professional experience also includes a stint
at UBS between 2000 and 2002. She presently works for Barclays
Capital Inc, according to regulatory filings.
Willis Eydt began the arbitration in 2010. She later
estimated her damages as between $7 million and $14 million. UBS
filed its own claim against Eydt several days after she started
her case. Willis Eydt also filed several requests for the panel
to sanction UBS for alleged violations during the "discovery"
phase of the proceeding, in which parties exchange information.
A hearing in the case lasted nearly 20 days, which lawyers
said is unusually long for a FINRA employment arbitration case.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Walden Siew and Tim
Dobbyn)