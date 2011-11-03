* Sergio Ermotti's Swiss background a bonus in CEO race

* Big investment bank overhaul expected at investor day

* Axel Weber's preference key in CEO decision, seen before Xmas

* Ermotti under fire over business interests

By Emma Thomasson and Philipp Halstrick

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Nov 3 UBS interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti will play up the bank's "made in Switzerland" label when he faces investors on Nov. 17, hoping this will cement his claim to permanently succeed Oswald Gruebel.

The 51-year-old from Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino region has seen his home advantage fade since he was propelled into the hot seat in September, when Gruebel quit over a trading scandal. The Swiss press has scrutinised his every move and criticised his outside business interests.

The UBS board, which appointed search firm Egon Zehnder to find a permanent successor within six months, is under pressure to end the power vacuum more quickly at the bank, which has stumbled from one crisis to the next in recent years.

Complicating the decision is the role of former Bundesbank head Axel Weber, who has pushed to take over early from Chairman Kaspar Villiger since the trading loss news broke on Sept. 15, but is only formally allowed to advise the bank from February.

One source inside the bank said it would be ideal if Ermotti could present the new UBS strategy as permanent CEO, but added that might be too optimistic.

A separate source familiar with Weber's thinking said the CEO would be announced before Christmas, with two or three names in contention and Ermotti by no means guaranteed the job.

Ermotti, who only joined UBS in April after he was passed over for the top job at UniCredit, says he is motivated by a desire to return his country's flagship bank to its former glory as it prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

"IBM and Apple also used to be stars like UBS. Then they almost went bust but today they are right back up there again," he told Blick am Sonntag in an interview last month. "UBS has everything that it takes to make it back to the top."

The former Merrill Lynch equities head is expected to tell investors at New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel that he wants to go back to the bank's roots, managing the assets of the world's wealthy, and scale back its investment banking ambitions.

MAKING HIS MARK

"There is a huge advantage to sitting in that chair for a little while," said one senior UBS executive, saying Ermotti had good chances of staying on for good.

"He's got an investment banking background. He's a very good client person and the business is becoming even more client focused. His experience at both previous institutions as well as what he was doing here gives him a good background to be a group CEO."

U.S. betting site BetPack.com says Ermotti is 4-11 favourite to get the job permanently, followed by Deutsche Bank chief risk officer Hugo Baenziger -- also a Swiss national -- on 5-1, reportedly favoured by Weber although he has denied an interest.

"Ermotti has an opportunity with investor day to try to make a mark and get the support of investors," said Cheuvreux analyst Christian Stark.

"The best way for him to secure his position is to come up with something that convinces key shareholders on Nov. 17."

The source close to Weber said the German hoped to take over as chairman next year, rather than in May 2013 as originally planned when UBS announced his appointment in July.

The Bundesbank said last week it would allow Weber to act as an adviser to UBS on personnel decisions from February although UBS has said he is already deeply involved informally.

The source said if the board chooses a non-German-speaking banker, it would strengthen Weber's role.

UBS would probably prefer a Swiss CEO to work alongside Weber. But while a Swiss passport is a big advantage, people from the Ticino region are often looked down on by the country's German-speaking majority and Ermotti's roots there landed him in hot water in his first few weeks in job.

After leaving Merrill, Ermotti moved back to Lugano in 2005, keen to give his two sons Swiss roots, commuting to Milan when he joined UniCredit. A prominent member of the close-knit Ticino elite, he served as president of Lugano-based Darwin Airlines and was a co-owner of a chain of luxury hotels.

Swiss media criticism focused on the fact that the holding company of the Principe Leopoldo hotel was based in tax haven Panama. But Ermotti said the business had its tax affairs in order and he had been working to bring its base to Switzerland.

However, he also announced he was withdrawing from his outside mandates as quickly as possible.

DOUBLE STANDARDS?

Tax issues have been particularly sensitive in Switzerland in recent years as the country's own tax haven status has come under fire and UBS had to pay a fine and hand over names of clients it helped dodge tax to avoid U.S. criminal charges.

"What bothers me is that my integrity is cast into question. One appealed to the prejudice: Ermotti, Ticino, Panama, black money," he said in the Blick am Sonntag interview.

"There are certain double standards here. Switzerland has become rich through black money."

Those comments caused a new storm of criticism, with Swiss politicians comparing Ermotti's bluntness to his predecessor Gruebel, who ruffled feathers by attacking tough new Swiss capital rules even after the state bailed out the bank.

"Whoever portrays Switzerland in such a poor light should go," Pirmin Schwander, a member of parliament for the right-wing Swiss People's Party, told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

Then came the news that new UBS Italy boss Fabio Innocenzi, the first big UBS appointment since Ermotti took over, was under investigation for false accounting and market manipulation.

Christoph Bircher, managing partner in Zurich at executive headhunters Odgers Berndtson, said Ermotti was in trouble.

"The man seems to have been torn down before he's even really begun. UBS really needs to rebuild its image to stabilize the private bank and stop losing clients," he said.

Martin Landolt, a member of parliament from the Conservative Democratic Party (BDP) who also advises UBS, said Ermotti was down but not out.

"In regard to the public perception, this all did not support a perfect start, of course. But I do not think that this has hurt his chances, because both issues have been overdrawn in the newspapers," he told Reuters.

"Given the fact, that UBS -- especially in Switzerland -- has to change its public image for the better, many would appreciate UBS to be represented by a Swiss."

Ermotti's plain speaking could still endear him to Weber, who was never afraid to speak his mind when at the Bundesbank.

Ermotti, who first met the German in 2007 when he was at UniCredit and then again in Davos, said he discussed the euro zone crisis at dinner with Weber in Singapore the night before the UBS board chose him as temporary new CEO.

"It all boils down to how much UBS needs someone who says what he thinks, rather than a political animal," said a former colleague at Merrill Lynch.

"If they want someone to just smooth over the cracks, he is not the man. If they want someone to identify problems and fix them, he's exactly the right man." (Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Alexander Smith)