LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Roberto Speranza has become UBS's sole
head of EMEA financial institutions debt capital markets
business after co-head Robert Ellison left the firm, according
to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Ellison, who had been at UBS for 13 years, left the bank to
pursue outside opportunities according to the memo. Ellison's
exit at the end of December follows a string of departures in
the bank's financial institutions group (FIG) business.
Johan Eriksson, UBS's EMEA head of global capital solutions,
Eva Porz, who also worked in capital solutions, and Anthony
Tobin, who worked on the FIG syndicate desk, all left the bank
in 2013.
Speranza will continue to report to Fabio Lisanti, global
co-head of DCM.
James Marriott, who is currently running UK and Ireland FIG
DCM, will expand his responsibilities to include the Nordic
region according to the memo.
He will be helped by Ben Smyth, head of Benelux FIG DCM and
Susanna Norum in covering the Nordic FIG clients.
UBS merged its liability management and capital solutions
team at the end of last year. The new group is headed by Barry
Donlon, who also reports to Lisanti.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)