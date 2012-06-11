June 11 UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S.
brokerage division of the Swiss bank, has expanded its broker
force in New Jersey with a veteran adviser who joined the firm
from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Mark Pomo, who had been with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney for
more than two decades, moved to UBS in late May. He managed $230
million in client assets and generated more than $600,000 in
annual revenue production last year.
Pomo, who moved from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Short
Hills, New Jersey office, is now based in UBS's Florham Park,
New Jersey office, where he reports to Michael Price, managing
director and complex director at the firm.
UBS also added two other former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
teams to its Florham Park office earlier this year, hiring
veteran adviser Todd Ellentuck in late March and a team of
advisers - Richard Palumbo, Robert Short, Robert D'Amato and
James Dixon - in early April. Those teams managed $576 million
in client assets.
Pomo had been in the industry for more than 25 years,
starting at Lehman Brothers in 1987. He joined Citigroup in 1993
and eventually Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009, after Morgan
Stanley's wealth unit merged with Citi's Smith
Barney.
UBS's Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest
U.S. brokerage by client assets with $851 billion in client
assets under management and more than 7,000 advisers as of the
end of March.
Since the start of the year, the firm has added individual
advisers and teams managing at least $7.8 billion in client
assets at their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.
Many of the firm's new recruits came from top rival brokerages
including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)