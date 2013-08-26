Aug 26 A unit of UBS AG will pay
nearly $4.6 million to settle allegations by multiple state
securities regulators that unregistered sales assistants
accepted clients' orders to buy and sell securities, New
Jersey's highest law enforcement agency announced.
U.S.-based UBS Financial Services Inc also did not properly
supervise its sales assistants, known to the firm as "client
services associates," according to a news release by New Jersey
Acting Attorney General John J. Hoffman.
"UBS is pleased to have resolved this legacy registration
issue which involved unsolicited orders," a UBS spokesman said
in a statement. The firm neither admitted nor denied the
regulators' findings, according to a consent order dated August
20.
Sales assistants can be of vital importance to boosting
brokers' incomes. Their responsibilities often extend far beyond
clerical work, covering everything from putting through orders
to opening accounts. That typically leaves brokers more time to
develop client relationships, say securities industry
professionals.
The settlement is the result of a multi-state investigation
launched by regulators in 2010. The problem, which occurred
between 2004 and 2010, stemmed from a flaw in UBS' system
allowing unregistered assistants to enter client orders,
according to the consent order.
UBS employed about 2800 sales assistants per year during the
period, according to the consent order. The firm requires them
to become properly registered in states where they do business.
The multi-state investigation, however, revealed that the sales
assistants were not always properly registered.
The $4.6 million settlement pool will be shared by the 50
states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands.