LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - UBS' head of sovereign, supranational
and agency (SSA) trading Sebastien Rosset has left the bank,
marking the successful unwind of a pool of SSA assets deemed too
capital intensive by the bank.
Rosset was spared in the widespread cull across UBS' fixed
income business last year; kept on to manage an SSA portfolio
labelled "non-core", said market sources familiar with the
situation.
Most of his SSA colleagues across origination, syndicate and
trading were let go, or have since resigned, as the bank shifts
back towards its wealth management roots.
While the bank is still a primary dealer for a number of
sovereigns, and is reportedly still quoting for some
supranational and agency transactions, Rosset's departure
appears to be a near final blow for UBS's SSA franchise.
UBS has, however, managed to win bookrunner mandates for the
UK's GBP3.75bn tap of its March 2052 inflation-linked bond in
February this year, and Italy's new EUR6bn 4.75% 30-year bond
earlier this month.
Rosset's exit follows other resignations across fixed income
in recent months.
Anthony Tobin, executive director of financial institutions
group (FIG) syndicate at UBS, resigned from the bank earlier
this month and is set to join RBC, according to sources familiar
with the situation.
Allegra Berman, UBS' co-head debt capital markets business
in the Europe, Middle East and Africa, and an SSA veteran, left
the bank at the end of March and has since been appointed Global
Head of Public Sector Banking at HSBC.
UBS declined to comment. Sebastien Rosset could not be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)