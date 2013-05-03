LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Anthony Tobin, executive director of
financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate at UBS, has
resigned from the bank and is set to join RBC, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
Tobin had only been at UBS since early 2012, having joined
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was a syndicate
director within FIG.
The details of Tobin's appointment at RBC are not yet clear,
but he will fill a void left by Nigel Owen, a director in global
syndicate who left RBC at the turn of the year for a similar
role at National Australia Bank.
There are no immediate plans at UBS to replace Tobin, said a
source close to discussions, although there is set to be an
internal reshuffling of syndicate coverage in the future.
Armin Peter, head of covered bonds and EMEA financial flow
syndicate, will take on Tobin's responsibilities with immediate
effect, said a source.
The move follows a round of redundancies at the Swiss bank
late last year, in which Mark Wheatcroft, UBS' head of syndicate
for EMEA, was let go. Months later, he took a job at Mizuho, in
a similar role.
UBS announced its shock retreat from the fixed income
business last October, culling 10,000 staff in the process,
including the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA)
business.
Its FIG outfit, however, was left relatively unscathed by
cuts at the bank.
The resignation of UBS co-head of debt capital markets
Allegra Berman earlier this year has been another high profile
loss for UBS. Berman is expected to take on a new role of global
head of public sector banking at rival bank HSBC, according to
market sources.
RBC and UBS declined to comment. Tobin was not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Aimmee
Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison)