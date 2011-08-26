ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss bank UBS said on Friday client banks might be charged a fee on accounts they use to clear transactions in francs if big inflows continue.

"Should we see a continuation of the net inflow of frans in cash clearing accounts of our banking customers, we might have to take corrective action, within the next few days, by means of a temporary excess balance fee," the bank said.

The move came amid speculation Switzerland might consider imposing negative interest rates on Swiss franc deposits as it tries to fight a surge in the safe-haven franc to record highs against the dollar and euro in recent weeks. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dan Lalor)